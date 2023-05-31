Theft at councillor’s flat, plaint lodged

kolkata: A theft took place at the south Kolkata apartment of a councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Councillor of ward no 68, Sudarshana Mukherjee who stays on the third floor at Ballygunge Place has lodged a police complaint at Gariahat Police Station about a theft that took place in her second floor flat which was locked.



“While I was leaving for my office in the morning, I heard the sound of water dripping from the tap in my second floor apartment. I was shocked to find the room in such a disorganised state when I walked in. When I found one of the glass windows open, I knew there had been a theft,” Mukherjee said.

According to police sources, as per the councillor’s complaint, the things that have gone missing are six water taps, an earring that was recently purchased for a wedding, and some cash among other items. The CCTV camera was also found broken.

“The way the theft has been carried out, it seems to be an attempt to unnecessarily harass me,” the councillor said.