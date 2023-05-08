Theft accused flees from Bally PS, held again

KOLKATA: Tension spread at Bally Police Station on Sunday afternoon after a youth accused of theft tried to run away from the cops and jumped into the River Hooghly.

The accused youth, identified as Laltu, was later caught by the police with help from some boatmen in the locality.

According to sources, around 3 pm Laltu was arrested and brought to the police station. There he was reportedly made to seat on a bench outside the lock-up. After a while, taking advantage of the casual approach of the cops, Laltu ran away. After getting out of the police station, he started running towards the G T Road. On crossing the G T Road he jumped into the River Hooghly from Rabindra Bhavan Ghat which is about 200 metres from the police station.

Though the police personnel were chasing Laltu, they failed to catch him. The policemen started cautioning Laltu and directing him to surrender while he tried to swim across the river.