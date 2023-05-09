Theft accused attempts suicide

jalpaiguri: Unrest has erupted in Jalpaiguri as a jewelry trader who attempted suicide by consuming nitric acid remains in police custody. The name of the jewelry trader is Ramesh Karmakar, and he resides in the Pandapara checkpost area of Jalpaiguri. He has been accused of purchasing stolen gold ornaments. Ramesh Karmakar is receiving treatment at Uttarbanga Medical College Hospital due to his critical condition.

According to police sources, at the end of April, a gold theft incident took place at the residence of Milli Barari, a resident of the Pandapara Checkpost area. During the investigation of the incident, the police of Jalpaiguri Kotwali Station arrested Sunil Roy, the caretaker of Milli Barari, and another individual named Prasenjit Roy. They confessed to selling the stolen gold to the jewelry trader. The police arrested Karmakar.