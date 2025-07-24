Theatre doyen Ratan Thiyam passes away after prolonged illness; Mamata condoles

KOLKATA: Theatre legend Ratan Thiyam passed away in Imphal early Wednesday at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, where he breathed his last around 1.30 am.

A towering figure in Indian theatre, Thiyam leaves behind a legacy that not only transformed the stage in India but also brought global attention to the rich performance traditions of Manipur. As a former director of the National School of Drama (NSD) and the founder of Chorus Repertory Theatre in 1976, he played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s modern theatre scene.

Thiyam also shared a special connection with Bengal. His powerful Manipuri adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ struck a chord with Kolkata audiences, every time it was staged. Thiyam was also the visionary behind Adi Bimb, a three-day national theatre festival organised by the NSD. Held in Dwaronda village, just 12 km from Bolpur in Bengal, the festival brought together over 600 artistes from across the country including Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Manipur, Mizoram and Bengal.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoled the passing of the maestro. “I mourn the demise of Ratan Thiyam, the icon of Manipuri Theatre and a true legend who put Manipuri theatre on the global map. His unique blend of tradition and experiment enriched Indian performing arts immensely and resonated worldwide. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers,” she posted on social media.

Bengal education minister Bratya Basu, himself a noted theatre personality, also mourned the loss. “Every intense, breathtaking conversation with him opened up an unknown, unimaginable horizon of the theatrical universe. Personally, though, he was known to be shy, introvert, he always was brimming with a sharp, often unexpected sense of humour,” wrote Basu on social media. Thiyam was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1987 and the Padma Shri in 1989. Most recently, he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of Manipur on the 54th Statehood Day, in recognition of his unparalleled service to Manipuri theatre and its rich cultural legacy.