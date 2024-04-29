‘The Tiles Studio’ expands with grand opening of fourth outlet in Siliguri

Siliguri: Siliguri witnessed the grand inauguration of The Tiles Studio’s fourth outlet, marking a significant expansion in the region’s home decor offerings. The event, attended by the owner’s family, showcased the studio’s commitment to providing comprehensive tile solutions under one roof.



Directors Rakesh Aaran and Ritesh Aaran expressed gratitude for the overwhelming customer support that led to the outlet’s establishment near Ashighar Mode and Stand Bypass. Offering a diverse range of tiles and sanitaryware items from renowned brands like Soch Rudraksh, Oxrock and Jaquar Group, the outlet ensures quality and variety for every home decor need. With a focus on customer satisfaction and hassle-free installations, The Tiles Studio aims to elevate home aesthetics with its premium offerings. Located at Stand Bypass Estate, Siliguri, the showroom welcomes customers from 9:30 am to 20:30 pm, promising a delightful shopping experience for all.