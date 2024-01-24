‘The SIT Ideathon 2.0’ held at SIT campus

The Siliguri Institute of Technology (SIT) has organised ‘The SIT Ideathon 2.0’ on Wednesday at the campus of SIT. This was an ingenious competition designed to invite young minds to discover and develop their innovative bent of mind and entrepreneurial skills.

This programme was aimed to provide a platform for students to showcase their creativity, critical thinking, and collaborative skills. The event was inaugurated by Mithun Chakraborty, principal, SIT, who also gave the welcome address. Inspirational speeches were given by Rajib Goon, software architect-cum-entrepreneur of Jalpaiguri and Sumit Ghosh, director, Samrat Feeds Pvt. Ltd. The competition was divided into two parts, one for school students of Class XI to XII and the other for undergraduate and postgraduate students. In a total 12 teams participated who presented various innovative business ideas which were reviewed by a panel of judges comprising Goon and Ghosh which picked up the winners and runners up teams who were handed over lucrative cash prizes. The refreshment for the participants was sponsored by Summit Hotels Pvt. Ltd., Siliguri.