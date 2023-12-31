The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata gears up for unforgettable New Year celebrations

With the city gearing up to welcome 2024, the iconic The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata is all set for the unforgettable New Year celebrations across its opulent venues.

In the spirit of bidding a fond farewell to the year gone by and welcoming the dawn of a promising new era, The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata is delighted to unveil an exquisite series of events, promising an unparalleled experience for New Year's revellers. At The Terrace, party goers can enjoy the ultimate NYE party, which promises a night of glamour and musical splendour. Starting 8 pm onwards on December 31, DJ S-Unit, DJ Shanky, and DJ Rahul will make the revellers groove to pulsating music. There would be mesmerizing dance performance by Tina, fashion show choreographed by the illustrious Sharique Alam, ramp show featuring top models and emcee extraordinaire, Payal. One can indulge in an extravagant feast featuring a lavish spread and unlimited premium beverages. Noteworthy highlights include a separate bar for both males and females, as well as a dedicated kids zone to ensure a night of joy for the little ones.

New Year's Eve bash will also be held at Wilson’s – The Pub from 8 pm onwards on Sunday featuring DJ Ankush, live band and dance troupe. One can enjoy unlimited culinary delights and premium beverages.

Revellers can embark on a gastronomic journey with a fine dining experience complemented by an array of unlimited premium beverages at The Legacy Lounge from 7 pm onwards. Enjoy the enchanting melodies of Bollywood with a live musical performance as you dig into sumptuous delicacies.