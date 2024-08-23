The decline of magicians: A vanishing art in present times

Cooch Behar: There was a time when magicians brought excitement to every household, whether at fairs or local events. Renowned Indian magicians like P C Sorcar Jr, K Lal, Samrat Shankar and Ugesh Sarcar once captivated audiences worldwide, making the art of magic a respected craft. Following in their footsteps, many magicians from small towns and villages turned their passion into a profession. However, today, village magicians’ performances are rapidly disappearing in the face of modern times.



Naganath Barman, a resident of Ghogar Koothi village of Cooch Behar, is one such magician. For 35 years, he earned his livelihood by performing magic in schools across Assam and Bengal. His art was sought after not only in schools but also in government functions. However, with the advent of mobile phones and the internet, interest in traditional magic shows has waned, leaving magicians like Barman struggling to survive.

“If attention is given to magicians at the government level, they could regain their prominence and once again leave their mark on society,” Barman suggests. His plight is shared by many other artists in the field of magic.

Speaking about his current situation, Naganath Barman said: “With the advent of modern times, no one watches magic shows anymore and the calls for shows have dwindled. I know more than a thousand magic tricks. At one point, I even sold my land to purchase magic equipment, but now they are all deteriorating due to lack of use. My family of nine is going through a lot of difficulties. I once performed magic at government programmes but all I received were certificates. I want the younger generation to learn the art of magic. The government should take steps to promote this craft. If the administration organises workshops on magic, I am ready to provide training.”