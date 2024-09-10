Thapa prescribes ‘delimitation’ as the way forward to fulfill Gorkha dream

Darjeeling: On the fourth raising day of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), party president Anit Thapa kept the Gorkha aspiration alive and proposed ‘delimitation’ as the way forward.



Thapa who is also the Chief Executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) announced Rs 3 lakh each for constructing houses for those families whose houses were fully damaged in the Teesta floods.

“Everyone is aware of the delimitation process that will take place in 2026, throughout India. We have to start preparations now. The GTA area with delimitation, should have 9 MLAs and 1 MP. This will later help us fulfil the aspiration of the Gorkhas. BGPM is the party that can fulfil the dream of the Gorkhas. You have to remain patient. This will be the time to sow the seeds of our dream,” stated Thapa, addressing the gathering at the Aley Ground in Mirik on the occasion of the Raising Day.

“80 per cent of the people in the hills do not have land in their names. Therefore, we will launch a new campaign called ‘Hamro Bhoomi, Hamro Naam’ (Our Land, Our Name). The land where Gorkha descendants reside should bear the name of Gorkhas. First, we will inscribe our names on the land, and then the name of Gorkhas on the Gorkha’s ancestral land,” stated Thapa, talking of Pattas (land documents) for tea gardens and cinchona plantations.

“In a democracy, we have to go through democratic processes. Nothing can be achieved through violence. BGPM has lived up to all its commitments and will continue doing so,” stated Thapa. He further stated that in the party’s three years of journey, a lot has been achieved. Along with reinstating peace in the Hills and economic development the party has established “Shu Sarkar Shu Sanskar” (Good governance and good cultural practices), claimed Thapa.

He stated that the BGPM will also take up the issue of inclusion of the 11 Gorkha sub-communities in the Scheduled Tribe list and will resolve this issue, assured Thapa. “The West Bengal government has already given a clearance for this,” stated Thapa.

“We will give each family of the Teesta flood affected Rs. 3 lakh. They will utilize this fund to construct houses,” announced Thapa.

He directed the GTA constituency Sabhasads of the affected areas to submit a list of beneficiaries to the GTA. Accordingly, the money will be deposited into their individual bank accounts.

He stated that GTA has also done a lot including regularising self-teaching and non-teaching staff along with appointment of teachers. “The School Service Commission (Hills) will also become operational soon,” added Thapa. The GTA area comprising Darjeeling Hills, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong has three MLAs at present along with an MP.