Thakurpukur: Hit by car, one killed, 8 hurt

Kolkata: One person died while eight persons were injured after being hit by a car that was being driven recklessly through a busy market place in Thakurpukur on Sunday.

Seven persons were discharged after necessary treatment from a local nursing home. Two other injured persons were admitted to a private hospital in Ekbalpore area. Among them, one person suffered multiple injuries while the other suffered a head injury. The driver was arrested and a case was registered.

On Sunday morning, a car bearing registration number WB 02AT 7737 was moving towards Taratala along the Diamond Harbour Road in a rash and negligent manner. While passing through the busy Thakurpukur market area around 9:30 am, it suddenly hit nine pedestrians and finally came to a halt after colliding with other objects on the road.

Two persons, including a woman, were inside the car. The driver Siddhant Das was initially intercepted by the local people who tried to assault him. However, cops on duty nearby intervened and detained the driver and his co-passenger. Police suspect that the driver was driving in a drunk condition and thus failed to control the car.