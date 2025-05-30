Thakurpukur: Five arrested for kidnapping youth

Kolkata: Five persons, including a woman, were arrested by cops of Thakurpukur Police Station for allegedly abducting a youth and demanding a huge ransom on Thursday. According to police, on Thursday around 11:30 am a man identified as Uttam Pradhan of Mahisadal in East Midnapore lodged a complaint at the Thakurpukur Police Station against five persons alleging that they kidnapped his son Soumen Pradhan from their rented flat in Thakurpukur. Later, the abductors called his wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

However, after a few moments, the accused persons again called and demanded Rs six lakh to release Soumen.

Immediately, cops started an investigation and checked the CCTV footage of the area where the complainant’s flat was located. While checking, police spotted an auto rickshaw using which the youth was abducted. This apart, police also used technical help to locate the abductors.

Police informed that within a few hours, the location of the abductors was traced and a raid was conducted in Haridevpur.

During the raid, police rescued the youth unhurt and nabbed five persons, including two persons from Haridevpur and three persons from Mahisadal in East Midnapore.

While interrogating the arrested persons, police came to know that the complainant had taken a loan from them and was not repaying the money. In this regard, a case was registered earlier in East Midnapore.