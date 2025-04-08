Thakurpukur accident: ‘Drunk’ Bengali TV director sent to police remand till April 10

KOLKATA: On Monday, Bengali TV director Siddhant Das (35), also known as Victo, was granted police custody till April 10 by the Alipore Court. Das was booked on charges of rash and negligent driving along with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The director was produced at the Alipore Court with an appeal for his police remand for nine days on Monday. After the hearing, the court granted his police remand till April 10. It has been learnt that the Fatal Squad of Traffic Police (FSTP) of Kolkata Police has taken over the investigation of the case.

On Sunday morning, Das, reportedly driving under the influence, crashed his car into a crowded area in Thakurpukur, killing one person and injuring eight others. He was travelling with Shriya Basu, an executive producer at a Bengali entertainment channel. Both were beaten up by the public at the scene before being handed over to the police.

The night before, Siddhant, Shriya, actor Aryan Bhowmick, actress Rii Sen and YouTuber Sandy Saha were seen partying at a pub in South Kolkata to celebrate the good ratings of their new Sun Bangla serial, ‘Video Boudi’. Afterwards, they went to a friend’s house in Joka. Later, Siddhant, Shriya, and Rii left together in a car. While driving through the busy Thakurpukur market, Siddhant lost control of the vehicle. Videos of the crash went viral on social media. In one, Shriya appears intoxicated and wasn’t able to stand even while trying to get into the police van.

Rii later said she was in the car but wasn’t intoxicated. “I was not driving...I have nothing to say about such a tragic event. I was shocked and scared. I am having anxiety attacks. I got out of the car and said I wasn’t driving. A few locals helped me leave the spot,” she said.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the Tollywood industry. Many have condemned the irresponsible behaviour.

“For people like this, the entire Bengali film and TV industry is shamed,” wrote ‘Aparajito’ actor Jeetu Kamal on social media, demanding strict punishment.

Arya Dasgupta added: “How can anyone drive in such a drunken state? App cabs are available all night in Kolkata. There can be no justification to this crime.” Meanwhile, indoor shooting for ‘Video Boudi’ wasn’t held on Monday. Some outdoor shots were filmed.