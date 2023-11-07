Thakurpukur: About 19 injured, one critical, in bus accident

Kolkata: Nineteen people were injured, one critical, after a private bus of Namkhana route dashed into another private bus near 3A bus stand under Thakurpukur Police Station area.



A 75-year-old man identified as Nirmal Kumar Das, resident of Kudghat, sustained head injury and was shifted to the trauma care unit of SSKM Hospital for further treatment. Another person was shifted to Kasturi Nursing Home for treatment. About 17 people who sustained minor injuries were treated with first-aid and discharged.

According to sources, at around 9:10 am a private bus rammed into the rear end of Namkhana route bus. Due to the impact, the Namkhana route bus mounted on a divider injuring a cow. Both the buses along with two cars were damaged.

The local police station has seized both the buses involved in the accident and further probe is being conducted.

Arrangements were made to remove the vehicles and buses by JCB crane to normalise traffic on the road, which took a hit due to the accident. A team of Disaster Management Group was also sent to the spot.

Earlier in August, a class II child died after being hit by a lorry in Behala. The minor was on his way to school with his father when a truck hit them on the Diamond Harbor Road.

The boy died on the spot while his father was injured.