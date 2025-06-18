Thakurnagar violence: ‘Mukhiya group’ accused of assault, Siliguri Mayor issues stern warning

Siliguri: Tension gripped Thakurnagar area along the Eastern Bypass road in Siliguri on Wednesday following violent clashes allegedly instigated by the notorious ‘Mukhiya Group.’ The situation spiralled after locals accused members of the gang of attacking residents, including allegations of assault on women and threats with deadly weapons.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when a group of youths, reportedly affiliated with the ‘Mukhiya Gang,’ were seen loitering and creating disturbances in front of a local shop. When the shop owner Milan Mondal confronted them, the situation quickly escalated. The youths allegedly launched a brutal attack on Milan Mondal, forcibly entered his home adjacent to the shop, and assaulted his family members including women and threatened them at gunpoint and with sharp weapons.

The incident sparked widespread outrage in the community, which claims to have suffered for years under the gang’s unchecked activities. Despite repeated complaints, locals allege that police inaction has emboldened the group.

In response, the residents of Thakurnagar and traders along the Eastern Bypass called a 12-hour shutdown on Wednesday. Protesters blocked Eastern Bypass road near Bhabesh petrol pump. During the demonstration, an angry mob also vandalized the pushcart of a man believed to be connected to the gang. A huge traffic jam ensued due to the protest.

As the protests intensified, Mayor Gautam Deb rushed to the scene accompanied by a large police contingent. Addressing the crowd, the Mayor issued a firm warning against criminal groups in the city.

“No gang will be allowed to operate here. The days of gang dominance are over. I have personally spoken to the Police Commissioner and senior officials to ensure strict action is taken. Vigilance will now be increased, particularly in the Dabgram-Fulbari block,” the Mayor declared.

Meanwhile, New Jalpaiguri police arrested six individuals allegedly involved in the incident from Lataguri. Those arrested — Shambhu Das, Arijit Bain, Ranjit Dey, Raj Mala, Subhajit Biswas, and Pradeep Sarkar — were presented before the Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday.

Police force has been deployed at Eastern Bypass road and Thakurnagar area to maintain peace and further investigation is ongoing.