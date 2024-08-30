Texts in WhatsApp group: 5 held for ‘planning attack’ on CM’s residence

Kolkata: Five persons were reportedly arrested for allegedly planning to attack and vandalise the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



According to sources, recently police came to know that a few people are allegedly planning to attack and vandalise the house of Banerjee.

Accordingly, police started a probe and learned that the planning was discussed in a WhatsApp group styled as ‘we want justice’.

It is alleged that the arrested persons, including two admins of the said group, were circulating text and voice messages asking people to gather and move towards the Chief Minister’s house to vandalise it. Police registered a case at the Bansdroni Police Station against five accused persons on charges of spreading hatred and disturbing the harmony of the society. On Wednesday all five of them were arrested.

It may be mentioned that earlier on several occasions Kolkata Police had requested people not to circulate any misinformation, unverified information and such messages that may create an unrest situation.

Several people were even called to the Lalbazar and cautioned.