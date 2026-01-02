Textbook mix-up: Class IX pages found in Class X Bengali book

Kolkata: Pages from the Class IX syllabus were found bound into several copies of the Class X Bengali textbook Sahitya Sanchayan, an error detected after textbooks were distributed in schools.

The discrepancy came to light on Book Day, observed on January 2, when students received free textbooks at the start of the new academic session.

Teachers said pages 55 to 70 in some Class X copies contained chapters prescribed for Class IX. The mistake was noticed when students checked their books soon after distribution.

Saudipta Das, secretary of the Collegium of Assistant Headmasters and Assistant Headmistresses, said the problem was not present in all copies. “Not all books are affected, but several defective copies have been identified during preliminary checks,” he said.

Teachers said that as both the Class IX and Class X Bengali textbooks carry the same title, Sahitya Sanchayan, a mix-up may have occurred during sorting or binding.

Schools have begun checking remaining stockroom copies to assess the extent of the problem. The total number of defective books is yet to be determined, as many students have not examined their copies. The matter has been reported to the authorities, and teachers said they expect corrected books to be supplied within a few days.