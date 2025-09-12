TET-qualified candidates clash with police outside Assembly

Kolkata: On a day when 2022 TET pass-outs staged a protest outside the state Assembly, Education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday termed such demonstrations “uncalled for” in view of the government’s assurance that the vacancy list would be announced soon.

In the afternoon, TET-qualified candidates began gathering at Esplanade Metro Station and suddenly ran towards the Assembly. As no prior intimation was given, police deployment was absent. Officers were initially seen running with the protestors, with a senior official using a loudhailer to request them to stop and refrain from violating prohibitory orders in force in the area.

Ignoring repeated warnings, the protestors reached the Assembly gate and sat down demanding recruitment. A larger police contingent, led by Deputy Commissioner of Central Division Indira Mukherjee, soon arrived. When the agitators refused to vacate the high-security zone, police used mild force to disperse them.

Following the incident, Basu clarified that the vacancy list had not yet been finalised. He said: “There has been an attempt by a section to float a message that there are around 50,000–51,000 vacancies. But the District Primary School Councils (DPSCs) have not yet submitted the vacancy details to the board. The board can ascertain the exact figure only after receiving district-wise lists. I have already spoken to the board president.”

Reassuring candidates, the minister added: “Preparation of the district-wise list is almost complete and notification will be issued very soon. The WBBPE is awaiting the DPSC submissions.

The board president has also said that vacancy lists will be published shortly. There is no point staging demonstrations at this juncture.”

Later, a group of protestors reached near Basu’s residence in Kalindi to meet him. However, Bidhannagar City Police acting on a source information had deployed a large contingent of police force and stopped the protestors.

Deputy Commissioner of Bidhannagar Division, Aneesh Sarkar talked with the protestors following which they left.