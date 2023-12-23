TET: Primary Edu Board launches helpline no.

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has introduced district-wise helpline numbers for the candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which is scheduled to take place on December 24.



Over three lakh candidates across 773 centres are scheduled to take part in the TET examination. Kolkata has only five centres. For Kolkata, the helpline number is 6291152478. The Board has further cautioned the candidates to read the instructions mentioned in the admit card carefully and in case any candidate is found breaking rules, the Board will be compelled to take legal steps.

The Board assured that security measures like frisking, biometric attendance and surveillance through CCTVs in all centres will be carried out. Further, the Board will be coordinating and monitoring the examination which will be held in various centres across the state centrally. Last year, the candidates for the first time were allowed to take the booklet after the completion of the examination. There were two OMR sheets instead of one. The original one would be submitted to the Board and the second one which will have the imprints of the original can be taken back home by the candidates. This year too, the candidates will be able to take the duplicate answer sheet and question booklet.

There were scattered incidents where temporary issues in terms of frisking and biometrics were encountered last year. Board president Gautam Pal hopes that this year all the centres will be more alert so that these processes can be conducted in a smooth manner.Meanwhile, transport arrangements have been made to ensure the candidates face no problem on the exam day. Transport department will ensure adequate bus services are made available for the candidates. Apart from the usual services, buses under reserve will also be plied across the state, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said.

The Metro authorities have also decided to provide additional services for the TET exam. Metro services will start from 6:50 am for the convenience of the aspirants and 234 services will be run instead of 130 services over the Blue line. The timing for the last service will

remain unchanged.