TET: NBSTC plies add’l buses for candidates

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) operated an additional 50 buses for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam on Sunday.



Not only did NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy oversee the operation, but also visited various depots in the morning to ensure the buses were running on schedule. Furthermore, he remained at the transport building in Cooch Behar, supervising operations until the conclusion of the exam.

Partha Pratim Roy stated: “Normally, NBSTC operates around 600 buses daily. On Sundays, however, only around 450 buses are in operation as the number of passengers is typically lower.

However, today, 600 buses are in service to accommodate the TET exam candidates. An additional 50 buses have been deployed to ensure that candidates face no difficulties.

I personally monitored the situation along with our officials at various locations since the morning. Our officers, drivers and conductors have been instructed that even if there is no official stop, they should pick up examinees when students are waiting for the buses on the road and drop them off in front of the examination center if requested.

Additionally, if any candidate faces difficulty affording the bus fare, they should be transported to the examination center for free.”