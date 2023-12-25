TET held peacefully at 773 centres

Kolkata: A total of 2,72,639 candidates appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted on Sunday out of the 3,09,054 candidates registered bringing the attendance rate to 88.22 per cent.



South Dinajpur had the highest attendance rate of 91.21 per cent while Siliguri had the lowest of 74.9 per cent. The examination started from 12 pm to 2:30 pm. It was conducted under tight security at 773 centres. It was conducted peacefully except for sporadic incidents.

Pictures of a few pages from the question paper were circulated on social media. According to sources, the incident took place towards the end of the paper. The Board president Gautam Pal said that it did not have any influence on the exam as the candidates were seated in the respective centres. “I think this was done with an intention to tarnish the Board’s image,” he said. However, he assured that the Board will conduct a probe in the matter.

The state Education minister Bratya Basu said: “Let the Board give us a report on this and we will act accordingly.” However, he too stated that since the candidates were inside the centre when the photographs were uploaded, it did not have any effect on the exam.

There were scattered incidents of mobile phones being seized and officials claimed that some people had tried to enter an exam centre in Kolkata claiming to be their Board official. The deputy secretary of the Board said that they are looking into the matter.

The model answer key will be given and an opinion of the candidates will be entertained for a specific period. In case of any disagreement over the answer determined by the Board, expert advice will be sought. Only after this process, the final answer key will be released and the result will be published. However, no date has been given for the publication of the result as of yet.