‘TET held by GTA in 2021 illegal’: Anit Thapa refutes allegations

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA has refuted allegations levelled by Hill Opposition parties that the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) held by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in 2021 in the Kalimpong and Darjeeling Hill areas as “illegal” and “fake.”



He stated that education is a transferred subject and was transferred much before GTA held the TET examination.

“Education is a transferred subject. The GTA has every right to hold TET examinations. This is why TET examinations conducted by the Bengal government are conducted all over the state upto Siliguri and not in the GTA area. Will our children not get a chance to appear in TET exams then? GTA is an autonomous body and this is part of the autonomy. We have been constantly pressurising for stronger autonomy. If this TET examination is illegal then the entire GTA is illegal. I work in close cooperation with the government but will not allow anyone to interfere with the autonomy of the GTA,” remarked Thapa.

He stated that he will write to the state government explaining this and if required, seek legal recourse.

“That is why the GTA had appointed primary teachers in 2002. The GTA will also publish the marksheet, form a panel and announce the results soon,” declared Thapa.

A controversy triggered after an RTI was filed by one Phinjo W Gurung of the Hamro Party. In reply to the RTI, the Joint Secretary to the Government of West Bengal, School Education department, mentioned that the West Bengal Board of Primary Education is the competent authority to conduct TET in all the districts of Bengal. It further stated that the GTA was not accorded any authority to conduct TET in the GTA area.

Following this the opposition parties cried foul labeling the TET as “fake” and “illegal.”

On the heels of this, another RTI was filed by one Soakal Dewan of Ging Tea Estate, Lebong. In reply to this, the office of the District School Board, Darjeeling stated that the GTA TET on 28/1/2021 conducted by the District School Board (DSB) was legal.

It further stated that the DSB is a competent authority to hold the examination.

“Since education is a transferred subject to GTA as enumerated in Section 26 of GTA Act 2011, the DSB can conduct the TET examinations with the approval of the Chairman, Board of Administrators, GTA,” stated the reply.

Nearly 12094 candidates had appeared for the GTA TET examination. About Rs 1976378 was the amount collected from the candidates. The amount has been deposited in the Central Bank of India, Judge Bazar, Darjeeling stated the RTI reply.

It also stated that the results of the GTA TET examination have not been published

till date.