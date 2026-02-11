TET for special education teachers on Feb 22; no ‘negative marking’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education will conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment of special education teachers in primary schools on February 22, with a 150-mark multiple-choice paper and no negative marking.



The examination will be held on Sunday from 12 noon to 2.30 pm.

The paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each across five sections — Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II (English), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Each section will carry 30 questions for 30 marks.

Candidates securing 60 per cent or more will be considered TET-qualified. The qualifying mark for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH/DA, EC, and ex-servicemen candidates has been relaxed to 55 per cent. The board said qualifying for the TET would not confer any right to recruitment, as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

Candidates must carry a valid admit card to the examination centre and report at least two hours before the start of the test. Those arriving after the commencement of the examination will not be allowed to appear.

Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, and earphones, along with watches, wallets, bags, ornaments, and any items that could be used for unfair means, have been barred inside the centres. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination room without the invigilator’s permission during the test.

The board has provided details on the nature and standard of questions, the structure and content of the syllabus, and model question papers to familiarise candidates with the test pattern.

There are 2,308 special education teacher posts in state-run primary schools, for which 3,131 applications have been submitted.

The recruitment, being conducted under Supreme Court directives and the West Bengal Primary School Special Education Teachers Recruitment Rules, 2025, will be based on a 100-mark evaluation, with 80 marks for the TET, 10 for classroom demonstration, and 10 for the interview.