TET admit cards out

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced the fourth phase of interview-cum-viva voce and aptitude tests for Bengali-medium candidates from Coochbehar district and issued a separate notification for downloading admit cards for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment of special education teachers in primary schools.

According to the board, the fourth phase of interviews and aptitude tests will be held from February 24 to February 27. Candidates have been asked to appear before the interview board with original documents and self-attested photocopies. Candidates found ineligible in any respect will not be allowed to appear for the interview and aptitude test.

The ongoing primary teacher recruitment drive aims to fill 13,421 assistant teacher posts in government-aided and government-sponsored primary and junior basic schools, for which around 60,000 candidates have applied.

Three phases of interviews have already been conducted for English-medium candidates and Bengali-medium candidates from several districts, including Kolkata, Jhargram, Jalpaiguri, Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur, and Siliguri.

In a separate notification, the board said candidates who had applied for the recruitment of special education teachers in primary schools would be able to download their TET admit cards from 8 pm on February 13. The examination is scheduled for February 22.

There are 2,308 special education teacher posts in state-run primary schools, for which 3,131 applications have been submitted.