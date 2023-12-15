TET: Add’l Metro services to run on Dec 24

Kolkata: Metro services from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar (Blue Line) will start from 6:50 am instead of 9 am on December 24 to facilitate movement of candidates who will be sitting for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) primary examination.



Furthermore, additional trains will be plied for the same. Metro Railway will run 234 services instead of 130 services, which are usually scheduled on weekends. The first service will start from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar and Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash at 6:50 am, and Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash at 7 am. Timing for the last service will remain unchanged.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) had postponed the TET to December 24 to arrange further security measures.

In order to avoid clashing dates with the State Eligibility Test (SET) which is going to take place on December 17, the mentioned date

was fixed.

More than three lakh candidates are set to appear in 773 centres across the state. Similar to last year, the Board assured that security measures like frisking, biometric attendance and surveillance through CCTVs in all centres will be carried out. Further, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education will be coordinating and monitoring the examination which will be held in various centres across

the state centrally.