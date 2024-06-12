‘TET 2023 result likely by July’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education may publish the result of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 by July. The result will be published after the Board releases the final answer key.

According to a Board official, they have received the challenge list which will be sent to the experts and if everything turns out to be negative, then without further delay they will carry on with the process to publish the result.

Over three lakh candidates sat for TET across 773 centres. Security measures like frisking, biometric attendance and surveillance through CCTVs in all centres was carried out. Further, the Board coordinated and monitored the examination which was held in various centres across the state centrally. Candidates have been cautioned to read the instructions carefully.

Candidates were allowed to take the booklet after the exam. Like last year, two OMR sheets were there instead of one and the original one was submitted to the Board while candidates were allowed to take the second one.