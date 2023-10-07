TET 2023: Portal for online applications reopened till today

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has reopened the portal for online applications to participate in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 till October 8.



According to the Board's notification, the portal was reopened considering the prayers to extend the duration as the last opportunity to apply through the online portal. “The other terms and conditions as stated in our earlier notification will remain unaltered. The concerned candidates are requested to go through our main notification for other terms and conditions required to apply,” the notification stated.

The Board will conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 on December 10 this year, the Board president Gautam Pal had earlier informed. The examination will be held from 12 pm to 3 pm. The online application process will start from September 14 and end on October 4.

It has been reported that compared to last year’s applications, this year the number of applications have dipped massively. According to the news agency, the numbers have decreased by around 50 per cent.

Similar to last year, the Board assured that security measures like frisking, biometric attendance and surveillance through CCTVs in all centres will be carried out. Further, the Board will be coordinating and monitoring the examination which will be held in various centres across the state centrally.

Last year, the candidates for the first time were allowed to take the booklet after the completion of the examination. There were two OMR sheets instead of one. The original one would be submitted to the Board and the second one which will have the imprints of the original can be taken back home by the candidates. This year too the candidates will be able to take the duplicate answer sheet and question booklet.