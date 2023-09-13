TET 2023 on Dec 10; exam to be held from 12 to 3 pm

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 on December 10 this year, the Board president Gautam Pal said on Wednesday.

The examination will be held from 12 pm to 3 pm. The online application process will start on September 14 and end on October 4.

The candidates will be able to pay the application fee till October 5. Similar to last year, the Board stated that security measures like frisking, biometric attendance and surveillance through CCTVs in all centres will be carried out. Further, the Board will be coordinating and monitoring the examination which will be held in various centres across the state centrally.

Last year, the candidates for the first time were allowed to take the booklet after the completion of the examination. There were two OMR sheets instead of one. The original one would be submitted to the Board and the second one which will have the imprints of the original can be taken back home by the candidates. This year too the candidates will be able to take the duplicate answer sheet and question booklet.

