TET 2022: Edu board issues eligibility certificates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has issued the Eligibility Certificates to all the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2022 qualified candidates through online mode.



The candidates could download the certificates from 6 pm on Saturday from the Board’s website.

The Board had earlier issued the qualified certificates to TET-2014 qualified candidates following the deadline of April 30 issued by the Calcutta High Court.

All the qualified candidates who had applied for the issuance of their Teacher Eligibility Test-qualified certificates in the Board’s online portal between May 30, 2022, to March 16, 2023, were issued the certificates on April 28.

The Board notified that the reserved category candidates who had qualified for TET 2014 upon securing 82 in the test, following the order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay will be soon given the opportunity to apply for their TET 2014 certificates online.

Moreover, TET 2014 qualified candidates who had not applied for their certificates in the mentioned people will also be allowed to apply online for the issuance of their TET 2014 qualified certificates.

The Board president Gautam Pal had earlier assured the Calcutta High Court that the qualified candidates will be given their certificates by April 30.

Earlier in March, during the hearing of the case, Justice Gangopadhyay had raised the issue of the Board not issuing the certificates within two months as ordered by him in the earlier date.

The president was summoned to the court to explain why the certificate’s issuance was not completed on the given date.