TET 2014: Portal for submission of application by reserved category candidates who got 82 marks reopens

KOLKATA: The portal for submission of applications by the reserved category candidates who had obtained 82 in TET-2014 and were declared TET qualified by the High Court was reopened by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) from Monday 6 pm to Tuesday midnight.



According to officials, the decision to reopen was taken after considering the prayer of certain candidates for the reopening of the portal, so that they could participate in the recruitment process for 2022.

The TET 2014 was held on October 11, 2015. On November 9, 2022, the Calcutta High Court declared the reserved category candidates who had obtained 82 in TET 2014 as TET qualified.

Complaints were raised after candidates of 2017 were declared pass after getting 82 but the ones who had appeared in 2014 had to get 83 to pass.

In that case, the candidates had approached the Calcutta High Court and Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered them to be declared passed. The Board had earlier invited the passed candidates to apply from March 20 to March 24 through their website.