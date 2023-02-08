TET 2014: HC summons interviewers on Feb 21

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has summoned the interviewers who had interviewed candidates and conducted aptitude tests in 2016 for recruitments in connection to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2014. He summoned the interviewers while hearing a graft case in connection to TET 2014. They have been directed to be present at the court on February 21 at 2 pm.

It has been alleged that during the recruitment of primary teachers in 2016, in view of the 2014 TET, the required aptitude test of the candidates was not conducted. In that context, Justice Gangopadhyay on Monday summoned interviewers from five districts, including Hooghly, Howrah, North Dinajpur, Cooch Behar and Murshidabad.

These interviewers will be interrogated in closed sessions. At the time of proceedings, no one will be in the court except the concerned lawyers. The court also directed that the West Bengal Board of Primary Education will have to bear the travelling cost of interviewers, who would be coming to Kolkata. It has been decided that an amount of Rs 2,000 per person will be paid towards their journey for interviewers coming from Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and Murshidabad while Rs 500 per person for the interviewers from Howrah and Hooghly districts. Such payments will be made after their appearance in court.