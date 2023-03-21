TET 2014: Applications from reserved category candidates who scored 82 marks invited, says Board

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has invited applications from the reserved category candidates who had obtained 82 marks in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2014 to participate in the recruitment process.



The Board is specifically looking out for candidates who had been declared TET qualified in compliance with the Calcutta High Court order which was passed on November 9 last year. The TET 2014 was held on October 11, 2015. The Board has invited the passed candidates to apply from March 20 to March 24 through their website: www.wbbpe.org.

Complaints were raised after candidates of 2017 were declared pass after getting 82 marks but the ones who had appeared in 2014 had to get 83 marks to pass. In that case, the candidates had approached the Calcutta High Court and Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered them to be passed.

Meanwhile, the Board also announced the ninth phase of the interview and aptitude test for the recruitment process of teachers. This phase will be held from March 30 to April 3 for the candidates who had opted for Jhargram district. The eight phase is being held from March 20 to March 24 for candidates who opted for Howrah district.