Testimony of witnesses concludes

Kolkata: The testimony of the prosecution witnesses in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case concluded on Wednesday at the Sealdah Court.

According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had presented 50 witnesses in the Additional District and Session court, Sealdah.

The testimony of the prosecution witnesses commenced from November 11. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on Friday when the prime accused in the rape and murder case, Sanjoy Roy will be produced. As per the provisions in the law, the magistrate will talk to him and allow him if he wants to defend himself.

It may be mentioned that Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police within a day of the heinous crime.

The city police then had claimed that Roy is the only persons involved in the rape and murder. However, after the investigation was taken over by the CBI, the Central agency also corroborated the claims of the Kolkata Police after several days.