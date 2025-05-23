Terrorism has no place in our world, says Abhishek on day 1 in Tokyo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, as a part of the all-party delegation from India met the Foreign minister of Japan, Takeshi Iwaya and held a meeting. During the meeting, the Indian delegation reaffirmed the country’s united stand against terrorism.

The Japanese Foreign minister also reiterated Japan’s steadfast support for India’s fight against terrorism and lauded the restraint demonstrated by India in handling recent challenges, urging strict punishment for perpetrators of terror acts.

Taking to social media handle X, Abhishek said: “Honoured to be part of the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation representing INDIA’s resolute stance against terrorism on the global stage. Day 1 in Tokyo began with a solemn tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi ji at Edogawa which stands as an enduring symbol of India–Japan relations and our shared values of peace and non-violence.

At the Embassy of India, we were briefed by @AmbSibiGeorge on the significance of this outreach in strengthening bilateral cooperation on security. We presented India’s unwavering commitment to counter-terrorism during our meeting with H.E. Mr. Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan and expressed our gratitude for Japan’s consistent support in calling for justice against perpetrators of terror.

In our interaction with leading Japanese think tanks, we discussed regional security imperatives, state-sponsored terrorism and India’s policy of zero tolerance. The response was heartening, with strong support expressed for India’s efforts to uphold harmony.

Our delegation also called on Mr. Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and Chairman of the Japan–India Association. We reaffirmed India’s resolve to fight cross-border terrorism and deeply appreciate his commitment to reinforcing Indo–Japanese cooperation in this shared cause. India stands firm. Terrorism has no place in our world.”

Earlier, soon after landing in Japan, Banerjee and other delegates paid floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Tokyo. Before meeting Iwaya, they visited the Indian Embassy in Tokyo and met with India’s ambassador to Japan, CB George who briefed the delegation during the meeting about their agenda, stating: “Japan was one of the first countries to condemn the Pahalgam attack. We look forward to their continued support in combating terrorism.”

After Japan, Abhishek and the team will travel to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea. Other members of the delegation include MPs Brijlal, Aparajita Sarangi, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, Sanjay Kumar Jha and John Brittas. The delegation also met with HE Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, vice-president of LDP and Chairman of Japan India Association.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Members of the all party parliamentary delegation along with Abhishek Banerjee met with H.E. Mr. Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Japan. India’s resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms was unequivocally emphasised. H.E. Mr Takashi Endo conveyed Japan’s solidarity in India’s fight against terror.”

The ruling party in Bengal also said on social media: “Abhishek Banerjee, as part of the all-party delegation, met with prominent Japanese think tanks to underscore India’s uncompromising stance on terrorism.”

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday nominated Abhishek to represent the party in the Centre’s diplomatic outreach team to various countries after Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju called her up and spoke to her about her party’s representation in the all-party delegation.