‘Terror outfit linked to B’desh targeting the chicken neck...’

Kolkata: The state police on Friday claimed that the terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), linked to the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) is targeting the chicken’s neck of India, also known as the Siliguri corridor, the only connectivity with the seven states of the North East India commonly known as seven sisters.

On Friday Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar said that recently the state police got a tip about a sleeper cell being set up by the terror outfit ABT targeting the youths to induct them into their organisation.

About three days ago Assam Police got in touch with the WBP about the same sleeper cell. Accordingly, a joint raid was conducted by the Assam Police and the STF of WBP at a place in Hariharpara of Murshidabad and arrested two persons identified as Minarul Sheikh and Md. Abbas Ali. From their possession police had seized several pieces of literature, a pen drive, mobile phones and several fake identity cards. Among them, Sheikh used to run a madrasa with about 12 students which he started recently. Ali is a motor pump mechanic who was arrested in 2018 in a POCSO case. Sarkar said: “This sleeper cell aimed to instigate local youths in anti-national activities in India. These two sleeper cell members were given the task of brainwashing and inducting youths from Murshidabad and Alipurduar. Also, their target was to hit the chicken’s neck through covert operations and gather arms. Our STF team has reached Assam for joint interrogation. STF and our police are ready and on high alert.’