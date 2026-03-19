‘Terror activities’: NIA nabs American man from Kolkata airport

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an American national from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata, along with six Ukrainian nationals from Lucknow and Delhi, for alleged conspiracy to carry out terror



activities in India.

The seven foreign nationals were reportedly nabbed on March 13 after they were detained at the Lucknow, Delhi and Kolkata airports. After producing the foreign national at the NIA Court in Delhi, they have been remanded to NIA custody for 11 days.

The American national, identified as Matthew Van Dyke was reportedly detained at the Kolkata airport by immigration on March 13. Later, NIA took him in their custody after observing legal formalities.

Simultaneously, six Ukrainian nationals who were also attempting to board flights at Delhi and Lucknow airports were arrested by the NIA as well. It is alleged that recently, a few months ago, six foreign nationals had come to India on tourist visas and went to the North-East, where they allegedly entered restricted zones without permission.

Also, the seven foreign nationals reportedly went to Myanmar via Mizoram. It is alleged that the seven foreign nationals have links with certain insurgent groups in India.