Termination of teachers disrupts schools in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar

Cooch Behar/Alipurduar: The termination of nine staff members at Singimari High School in Tufanganj, following the Supreme Court’s order, has plunged the institution into crisis. Across Alipurduar, students and teachers have launched protests demanding reinstatement, highlighting the broader impact of the verdict which has led to the loss of over 26,000 teaching and non-teaching jobs across Bengal.

Singimari High School, which caters to nearly 2,000 students with around 25 staff members, is struggling to function after losing seven teachers — including two women — a clerk and a Group D employee. The terminated staff primarily belonged to the science and arts departments, leaving the school critically understaffed.

“The condition of our science department is dire,” said a school official. “We have only one mathematics teacher left and he is nearing retirement. There are no regular chemistry or physics teachers. Even in the arts stream, we lack Bengali and philosophy teachers.”

The school is currently relying on part-time instructors, placing a heavy burden on the remaining staff. Teacher in-charge Ram Dulal Saha Roy expressed grave concern, stating: “We are facing an extremely difficult situation. Exams are ongoing and we are somehow managing with help from all available teachers, including computer instructors. We will soon convene a meeting with the management and guardians to decide our next steps. But the question remains — should innocent students suffer because of recruitment irregularities? Is this the future of education in our state?”

Meanwhile, similar turmoil has been reported at Pramod Nagar High School in Falakata block, Alipurduar, where two teachers have been dismissed under the same Supreme Court order. On Monday, the school’s teaching, non-teaching and part-time staff wore black badges and participated in a pen-down protest, leading to the cancellation of the first summative mathematics exam.

The protest intensified as nearly 500 students took to the streets, blocking roads for over 30 minutes under the scorching sun to demand the return of their teachers. The demonstration ended only after persistent efforts by the faculty to disperse the students and send them home.

“We don’t understand the legalities,” said Ananya Barman, a Class 10 student. “All we want is our beloved teachers back. If not, we’ll be back on the streets.”

Head Teacher Pradeep Sanyal confirmed the protest action, stating: “All staff members participated in the pen-down protest as per democratic rights. I did not stop them. As a result, Monday’s exam was canceled. A notice has been issued to reschedule it on April 12.”