Terminated teachers seek justice or permission for voluntary euthanasia

Kolkata: A group of terminated school teachers in Bengal has made a desperate appeal to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking either justice or permission for voluntary euthanasia. The teachers, who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court verdict, sent registered letters from every district in the state, as well as emails to the President on Tuesday.

Protesting under the banner of Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha, teachers maintain their innocence. They state that of the 17,206 appointments cancelled by the SC, there were no allegations against 15,403 teachers.

In their letter, the teachers introduced themselves as “not-tainted but punished”. They highlighted that investigative agencies and the recruiting authority had found no allegations against them. “Despite this, without considering my family, my livelihood, or my social dignity, the Supreme Court has terminated my employment en masse after seven years of dedicated service,” the letter reads.

The letter also details the severe psychological toll the mass termination has taken, claiming several dismissed teachers have attempted suicide, with some tragically dying from extreme mental distress.

The group has also reached out to MPs, MLAs, and general secretaries of all major political parties across the country to raise awareness.