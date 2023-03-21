Term of Calcutta Univ’s V-C extended

Kolkata: The state Higher Education department has extended the term of interim Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University Asis Kumar Chattopadhyay by a month.



At the same time, professor Omprakash Mishra’s term as the interim V-C of North Bengal University has also been extended by two months.

Chattopadhyay on Tuesday confirmed that he has received a letter mentioning the same. His term started on March 20 and has been extended till April 19. Earlier his term was extended for two months starting from January 20.

Chattopadhyay was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University (CU) for three months or till the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor as per recommendation by the search committee in October 2022. Chattopadhyay, before that, was serving as Pro Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University.