Terai drivers threaten to stop pick-up by hill vehicles in plains

Siliguri/ Darjeeling: The impasse between taxis of the Darjeeling Hills and the Terai region remains unresolved and has instead escalated. Stakeholders of the Terai transport sector on Monday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the hill-based drivers, threatening to stop Hill vehicles from picking up passengers from the plains if current disputes are not resolved. With the tourist rush, the ongoing transport impasses could cause major problems.

The situation follows the Darjeeling Hills taxi associations enforcing a ban on taxis from the plains conducting local sightseeing trips in the Hills. A tripartite meeting was held on December 20 at Chatakpur Community Hall, but failed to break the ice. Hill taxi associations allegedly took a rigid stand, deciding to go ahead with the ban on Terai-based vehicles conducting local sightseeing services in Darjeeling.

Members of the Joint Forum, representing 10 transport associations and trade unions from the Terai region, stated they had requested 15–20 days to chalk out an arrangement in view of the peak tourist season. However, the hillside reportedly rejected the request, insisting on immediate implementation.

Following the deadlock, the Terai joint forum held an urgent review meeting in Siliguri on Monday and announced a major decision. “Beginning December 23, vehicles from the Darjeeling Hills will not be allowed to pick up passengers from Siliguri, Bagdogra, NJP or any hotel or transport point across the Terai region. If any obstruction is created in the hills for Terai-based vehicles offering pickup and drop services, we will be compelled to halt passenger operations from Siliguri for Darjeeling vehicles,” said Samir Pandey, a transporter.

The forum has also requested that Tiger Hill — closed for the past three to four days amid ongoing tensions — be reopened. Around 500 Darjeeling-based vehicles currently provide pickup services from Siliguri. “Due to the rough behaviour of some hill drivers, tourists are facing problems. A few Darjeeling vehicles cannot meet the huge demand expected during Christmas and the New Year. We want both sides to operate freely,” said Debashish Maitra, a tourism stakeholder.

Meanwhile, the GTA has called for a meeting at Lalkoth, the GTA secretariat, on December 24 to be attended by transporters. The district administration and police will also be present. “We will discuss the transport-related issues in the meeting and try to work out amicable solutions,” said Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, GTA.