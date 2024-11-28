Tentative list for reserved Upper Primary seats published

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has published a tentative list of candidates eligible for the 10 per cent reservation of seats for para teachers in the recruitment of assistant teachers at the upper primary level in state-aided and sponsored schools.

The provisional list includes 1,872 para teachers. However, the WBSSC has clarified that inclusion in the list does not guarantee a place in the personality test shortlist, which will be prepared based on the prescribed ratio of 1:1.4 for vacancies and relevant selection rules.

Additionally, the calculation of the age limit will be subject to the final outcome of an ongoing case in the Calcutta High Court. Also, all relevant documents will be re-verified at the time of the personality test and candidates can be deemed ineligible even at later stages, including during counselling. In light of these developments, candidates have been advised not to consider the list as final.

Sources within the Commission confirmed that another case related to the recruitment process for para teacher reserved seats is currently under consideration by the Calcutta High Court. During the last hearing, the court instructed the commission to obtain prior approval before conducting interviews for these positions.

An official from the WBSSC explained that once the court grants approval, the candidates included in the tentative list will be called for interviews, followed by document verification. Afterward, a final selection panel will be published and counselling will take place for the reserved seats for para teachers.