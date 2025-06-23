Tensions mount as Joy Birpara Tea Garden shuts down

Alipurduar: Joy Birpara Tea Garden, located in the Madarihat-Birpara block of Alipurduar district, has been abruptly shut down amid escalating tensions between workers and management. On Sunday evening, the garden authorities issued an official “suspension of work” notice, leading to immediate cessation of operations and casting uncertainty over the livelihoods of more than 500 workers. According to sources, the garden’s manager and senior officials began vacating the premises late Sunday afternoon, shortly before the shutdown was formally announced. The sudden closure has sparked concern and unrest among the workforce, many of whom now face an uncertain future without income.

In the notice, the management accused a section of workers of non-cooperation and alleged that anti-social elements were sabotaging the estate.

They claimed that repeated incidents of vandalism, including damage to tea bushes, shade trees and theft of garden property, had made it “virtually impossible” to continue operations. Reacting to the closure, Robin Rai, General Secretary of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union, strongly criticised the move.

“The management should have opted for dialogue instead of abruptly shutting down the garden. This decision has thrown hundreds of families into distress,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ram Avatar Sharma, Secretary of the Dooars branch of the Indian Tea Planters’ Association (ITPA), acknowledged the situation. “We have been informed and are monitoring the developments. However, it must be noted that the overall condition of the tea industry is under considerable strain. Cooperation from all stakeholders is vital at this time,” Sharma stated.

In a bid to resolve the crisis, the district Labour department had initially convened a tripartite meeting on Monday. However, the meeting has since been rescheduled to July 1.

Despite repeated attempts to contact the garden management for further clarification, no official response has been received as of the time of reporting.