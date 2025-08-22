Tensions in Dinhata as BJP leader Nisith Pramanik appears in 2018 murder case

COOCH BEHAR: Tensions flared in Dinhata on Thursday when BJP leader and former Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, appeared before the Dinhata Magistrate Court in connection with a 2018 murder case. Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers staged a protest outside the court premises, shouting “Go Back” slogans and waving black flags.

Heavy security was deployed by Dinhata Police Station from early morning in anticipation of Pramanik’s appearance. Despite the presence of police, the court premises witnessed a stir as TMC workers raised slogans such as “chor, chor” (thief, thief) while Pramanik was leaving after the hearing. The case dates back to 2018, when TMC worker Abu Mia was killed in the Geetaldah area of Dinhata. A total of 41 people were accused in the case, and police later filed a chargesheet against 24 individuals, naming Nisith Pramanik as the prime accused.

Reacting to the protest, TMC youth leader Partha Saha said: “The BJP is continuously oppressing Bengalis. Wherever they go, they will face the people’s resistance.

They even call the people of Cooch Behar Rohingya.” North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha echoed the sentiment, stating: “The anger among locals is evident. The way migrant workers from Cooch Behar are being oppressed has led to today’s outburst.”

Pramanik, however, strongly criticised the state’s ruling party. “There is no law and order in West Bengal. Such incidents are taking place even in court premises. A few days ago, our Leader of the Opposition was attacked.

The state machinery has collapsed,” he said. On the legal front, government lawyer Shubhabrata Barman confirmed that the case was filed in 2018. “Warrants have been issued against five accused who were absent. The hearing will continue,” he added.