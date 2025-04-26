Tensions flare during eviction drive by Siliguri Municipal Corporation

Siliguri: Tensions erupted in the Burdwan Road area of Ward 5 in Siliguri on Friday after the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) carried out an eviction drive against illegal encroachments in the area. The situation turned volatile when a stall set up on a footpath was demolished, prompting an angry crowd to retaliate by pelting stones at a private bank located behind the stall.

According to eyewitnesses, the conflict began when a JCB arrived to demolish the stall. The stall owner, along with local residents, staged a protest and stopped the SMC workers from demolition. They stood in front of the JCB to block the workers. Despite prolonged protests, the authorities eventually cleared the structure.

However, the tension did not end there. Soon after the demolition, agitated locals targeted a private bank located just behind the stall, accusing it of filing a complaint with the Municipal Corporation that allegedly led to the demolition. In a fit of rage, the crowd hurled stones at the bank, escalating the unrest in the area.

A large contingent of police from Siliguri Police Station was rushed to the scene. Their timely intervention helped control the situation before it could spiral further.

Rina Mahato, a protester, expressed her frustration saying: “Our stall has been demolished. If the Corporation is taking this step, they should first provide us with alternative arrangements.”

In response to the unrest, Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor said: “We have said before that illegal construction will not be tolerated in the city. The footpaths must be cleared of encroachments. Accordingly, our drives will continue. However, discussions have already started for alternative arrangements for the affected traders.” The incident has left the area tense but under control, as authorities continue to monitor the situation.