Tensions escalate outside BJP office in Tufanganj over police stn siege programme

Cooch Behar: A tense situation unfolded outside the BJP party office in Tufanganj town on Monday afternoon as protests and clashes erupted over the BJP’s planned police station siege programme. The unrest followed allegations that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers assaulted a BJP supporter in front of the police.

According to reports, the BJP had organised the protest in protest of the Durgapur gangrape incident. BJP MLA Malti Rava Roy, along with party leaders and supporters, gathered at the Tufanganj BJP office ahead of the programme. However, a group of Trinamool Congress workers and supporters reportedly confronted them, shouting “go back” slogans and protesting around the MLA.

The situation escalated when both sides engaged in a violent clash. Stones were thrown and sticks were reportedly used, leaving two BJP workers injured. The injured have been admitted to Tufanganj Subdivisional Hospital for treatment. Police intervened and deployed a large contingent to restore order. Speaking to the press, BJP MLA Malti Rava Roy alleged: “We had a pre-announced programme to protest the Durgapur incident. When our workers gathered at the party office, Trinamool miscreants attacked us. Stones were pelted at our office in the presence of police and two workers were injured.

This unrest was initiated by the Trinamool Congress out of fear. The police administration has cooperated with them, and they will have to answer to the people.”

Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress General Secretary Rajesh Tantri denied the allegations, stating: “The Trinamool Congress believes in peace and order. The BJP MLA has not undertaken any development work in the area. Her visit was aimed at creating unrest and the common people have naturally responded. The BJP is seen in the area only to provoke conflicts, not for development.”

The situation has now been brought under control, but tensions remain high in Tufanganj as both parties continue to exchange accusations.