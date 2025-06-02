Tensions escalate in Siliguri over VHP-called bandh, several detained

Siliguri: A 24-hour bandh called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) led to tensions and sporadic unrest across Siliguri on Monday, disrupting normal life and resulting in several being detained by police. The strike, organised in protest of recent clashes — including the burning of a meat-laden vehicle in Matigara and the subsequent vandalism of a house in Tumbajot — was marked by scattered incidents of violence and forceful shutdowns on Monday. Members of the VHP, Bajrang Dal, Bangiya Hindu Maha Mancha took to the streets in the morning, staging roadblocks and picketing in various parts of the city.

While some businesses and establishments remained shut voluntarily, numerous allegations surfaced of protestors forcibly closing shops, private banks, shopping malls, petrol pumps and even attempting to disembark passengers from vehicles — including a reported attempt to remove a pregnant woman from a government bus. Protesters were seen lying down in front of vehicles to block traffic, burning tires and vandalising food stalls in different locations. Major chaos occurred at Jhankar More. The police responded swiftly to escalating tensions. They had to conduct a minor lathicharge to control the situation. Eight individuals were detained from Jhankar More for allegedly blocking traffic and inciting chaos. Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said: “Although the situation remained tense for most of the day, it was brought under control through the strategic deployment of police throughout the city. Action has been taken against those who violate the law.”

Tourists were not spared, with reports indicating that several tourists were evicted from hotels and restaurants. Commercial hubs such as Hong Kong Market, Bidhan Market, Hawkers Corner, Hill Cart road market remained closed. Strike supporters claimed overwhelming support from the public, declaring the strike “100 per cent successful”. Trinamool Congress leaders actively opposed the strike, condemning the coercive tactics employed by some supporters. Alam Khan, Borough Chairman of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, voiced strong objections: “Forcing someone to support a strike is never acceptable. Many shops that chose to stay open were forced to close. We strongly oppose such actions.” Police continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further escalation.