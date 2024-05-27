Tension spreads over baby swap at Cooch Behar Hosp

Cooch Behar: Tension spread at the Maternal department of MJN Medical College Hospital in Cooch Behar on Monday over allegations of baby swapping. Cops from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station rushed to the scene after receiving information and the situation eventually returned to normal. However, the hospital authorities denied any allegations of baby swapping.



Payal Sheel, a resident of New Cooch Behar, gave birth to a bay girl on Monday. However, Anima Sheel, Payal’s mother, alleged that Payal had actually given birth to a boy, claiming that the hospital’s mother register also listed a son. The family lodged a complaint about the alleged baby swap.

Dr Rajeev Prasad, Medical Superintendent-cum-vice-principal of MJN Medical College and Hospital, stated: “Although there was no written complaint, there was concern about this issue from the morning. Upon investigating, it was found that a gang was attempting to create tension by spreading rumors in the hospital premises. The family had a daughter and they accepted it. Some unscrupulous individuals are trying to defame the hospital. We will report the matter to the police in writing so they can take strict action against these individuals.”