Tension prevails at Balurghat College

BALURGHAT: Tension gripped Balurghat College on Thursday after a group of college students jostled among themselves at the time of distribution of Identity Cards.



One student Suman Soren was injured following the incident. He received head injuries and was given first-aid.

Normalcy restored after the intervention of the college authority.

According to a college source, the jostling broke out when the Identity Cards for the first semester students were being distributed.

“The queue was not properly maintained at the time of distribution of the ID cards. A group of students who were standing in the line broke the order to receive the cards faster. As a result of this, the other students standing in the queue protested and jostled, leading to a chaos. One student was injured due to this jostling,” said the source.

The source said normalcy was restored only after the intervention of the concerned college authority.

Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCCP) leader of the Balurghat College unit Shukhla Bhuimali said: “The members of TMCCP were trying to maintain the queue so that the ID cards could be distributed among the first semester students in a proper way.”

Principal of Balurghat College Pankaj Kundu said: “A few students had jostled among themselves in the queue in order to get the ID cards fast.”