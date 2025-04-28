‘Tension mounts as land donors await jobs promised by FCI’

BALURGHAT: Tension rising among local residents as they allege that promises made to people, who donated land near Balurghat Railway Station for the Food Corporation of India (FCI)’s ‘Silo’ project, remain unfulfilled.

Despite donating land for the godown’s construction, many donor families have yet to receive the promised jobs, they claimed.

Sources said that most of the acquired lands belonged to members of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community, who claim that FCI officials had assured them employment in return for their land. However, with the project nearing completion, these “assurances remain unmet”, fueling widespread anger.

“If our demands are ignored, we will launch a bigger protest,” warned Shanti Ekka, a land donor. “I gave about 70 shatak of land. Compensation was unequal and the promised jobs are still elusive. All of us belong to the Scheduled Tribe community,” she added.

Mangal Ekka, another donor, echoed a similar sentiment, saying: “We gave up our land for the project. Compensation varied widely and despite nearing completion, no one has been employed yet.”

“We are made to run from pillar to post with empty promises,” said Saraswati Murmu, adding: “If employment isn’t given soon, we’ll intensify our protest.”

The Silo godown, constructed along the railway tracks near Balurghat Station, aims to store food grains and other commodities, with materials transported via rail and road. Approximately 100 bighas from around 25 to 30 farmers were acquired for the project. Site in-charge Subhadeep Das explained that employment promises were conditional, based on qualifications and post-construction needs. “Construction is ongoing. Villagers are impatient but jobs can’t be offered at this stage. Recruitment will follow the necessary process, which takes time,” he said.

Das added that construction work has halted due to the unrest and higher authorities have been informed. Further steps will be taken according to their directives.