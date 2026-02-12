Tension in Hemtabad as residents accuse BLO of deletion threats

Raiganj: Tension prevailed at Debnath Para under Nawda Gram Panchayat in Hemtabad Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday after residents lodged a complaint against a Booth Level Officer (BLO), accusing him of threatening them with deletion from electoral rolls.



According to the residents, the BLO of Booth No. 197 has allegedly been harassing them repeatedly during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process by demanding documents several times despite earlier verification. The situation led to unrest in the locality.

Subrata Sarkar, a resident of Debnath Para stated: “We attended hearings and submitted all required papers. Now he is asking for more documents and threatening to remove our names from the voter list.

Later, we met the Block Development Officer (BDO) and submitted our documents produced during the hearing. BDO told us not to be worried.”

Responding to the allegations, BLO Tajmul Islam said that misunderstandings occurred during the process.

“Both BLOs and common people are facing pressure during the SIR work. Some heated discussions may have taken place, but political leaders are creating obstacles”.

Biswajit Dutta, BDO of Hemtabad, stated that he would investigate the matter.