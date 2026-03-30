Tension in Alipurduar over tearing of TMC flags

Alipurduar: A political row has erupted in Jateshwar under the Falakata Assembly constituency in Alipurduar after Trinamool Congress flags were allegedly torn down.



On Sunday morning, party workers found several flags, put up in Subhash Pally of Jateshwar Bazaar for election campaigning, vandalised overnight and scattered in drains and nearby areas.

The incident triggered brief tension in the locality under Jateshwar II Gram Panchayat.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has squarely blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the act.

Tapas Sarkar, the party’s regional president, alleged that the opposition resorted to vandalism out of fear of electoral defeat.

“Sensing their inevitable defeat in the elections, the BJP has torn down our party flags.

However, such despicable acts will not intimidate us. We strongly condemn this incident,” Sarkar said.

The BJP denied the charges. Jateshwar No. 4 mandal general secretary Subrata Saha said the party does not support such practices and claimed the incident reflected internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress.